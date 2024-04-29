Advertisement

With the boom of South cinema, which sees the multitude of industries under the umbrella term, shoot to an aggressive pan-India appeal, there are several actors who too have embraced the meteoric rise. Among this exclusive list of names, is one such actor, who just had ₹300 to his name, when he set out from his humble home in Bengaluru. The name in question, is now paid to the tune of hundreds of crores per project.

Can you guess the actor?



Born in a village in Haasan, Karnataka, the actor in question was raised with a simple middle-class life and upbringing His father was a public transport bus driver, while his mother was a homemaker. He for long harboured the dream of achieving stardom, so much so, that he wanted to quit schooling all together to pursue his dream. Hailing from a humble background, his parents were always reluctant of letting him chase the same, preferring for him to settle down with a government job instead.

If you have not guessed thus far, the actor is none other than KGF star Yash. Despite his parents concerns, Yash decided to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He however, was warned by his parents, that if he were to fail and come back, he would not be welcome. Thus, Yash set out, with all of ₹300 to his name, to conquer the world of Indian cinema.

A look at Yash's rise to superstardom



The first project Yash landed, sadly got shelved after just two days of shoot. Not losing faith, joined dramatist BV Karanth's drama troupe and worked as a backstage worker for daily wages. This eventually gave way to opportunities as a a backup actor and eventually, a lead actor. He made his way into the world of television, with the serial Uttarayana. He also met his wife Radhika Pandit, while filming for serial Nanda Gokula.

Yash made his transition to films in 2007 with a supporting role in Jambada Hudugi. He went on to star in projects like Moggina Manasu, Modalasala, Lucky and Googly, slowly establishing himself as a bankable name in Kannada cinema. His watershed moment however, came in 2018, when he led KGF: Chapter 1, something which thrusted Sandalwood into the still-fresh, pan-India spotlight. From being a daily wage earner to sharing in the mammoth film profits, Yash's rise has been truly meteoric. The actor is currently working on his upcoming projects, Toxic and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - both of which will see him begin a new chapter as a producer.