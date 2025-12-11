The Devil X Review: Darshan’s Kannada Actioner Is A ‘Masterpiece Of Disaster’, Say Netizens | Image: X

The Devil X Review: The Kannada action drama starring Darshan hit the theatres today, December 11. While Bollywood biggies like Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein are already dominating the silver screens, Prakash Veer’s directorial is getting positive space at the ticketing counters. Soon after the morning show, several critics and early birds shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Darshan’s The Devil reviews out on social media

Marking as one of the much-anticipated Kannada releases of 2025, The Devil movie’s first impression so far is mixed. Many critics and movie buffs liked the film, while a few found it ‘lower than expectations.’

One user wrote, “#TheDevil My rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dboss’ acting and looks were just amazing. The BGM was top-notch, the interval scene was 🥶, and the movie was engaging and entertaining throughout. All the characters did their part very well. The story and songs could have been a little better. Movie is a complete family entertainer, go and watch with your family. Surprisingly, you’ll find DBOSS funnier than Gilli, Karthik, and Shobhraj❤️#Dboss #TheDevilFDFS #Gilli”

Another wrote, “#TheDevil 😞 No proper story,Routine presentation, No high moments, Streched, Only positive #Darshan Presence, Dual roles, Face-off scenes, interval, pre climax🔥Apart from that, feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer Disappointed #TheDevilReview #DBoss”

Another wrote, “#TheDevil utter disaster guys Don't waste your time n money by watching this shit 😡@dasadarshan, normal agi dialogue helok eno roga ninge bevarsi#DBoss”

Another wrote, “OMG!! #TheDevil is a complete banger! 🤯 Powerful acting, gripping scenes, and pure cinematic madness. Easily 4.5/5 ⭐ Blockbuster written all over it! 🔥🔥#DBoss #TheDevil #FDFS #BoxOfficeSulthan”

