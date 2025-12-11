Updated 11 December 2025 at 10:42 IST
Weekend Binge-watch List: Man vs Baby, Single Papa, City of Shadows, The Great Shamsuddin Family And More Web Series To Stream On Netflix, JioHotstar, AhaVideo
From Man vs Baby and Single Papa to The Great Shamsuddin Family, check out the complete list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend. From Man vs Baby and Single Papa to The Great Shamsuddin Family, the list includes series from various genres.
Man vs Baby
A follow-up to Man vs. Bee, Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley, but this time with a baby. After the chaos of Bee, Trevor has taken a quieter job as a school caretaker. However, he once again finds himself in a tough position when no one collects the Baby Jesus from the school nativity. Throughout the Christmas holiday, he finds himself with an unexpected companion. The series is slated to release today, December 11.
Where to watch: Netflix
Had I Not Seen the Sun Part 2
The second installment of the Taiwanese romantic-thriller series, starring Tseng Jing-hua and Moon Lee, is slated to release today, December 11. The sequel will continue the dark mystery involving a serial killer and a documentarian. Viewers can expect their answers to Season 1's cliffhanger.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2
It is an animated action-adventure television series based on the Tomb Raider video game series. It stars Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft. The upcoming season will stream today, December 11.
Where to watch: Netflix
Single Papa
A newly-divorced 'manchild' Gaurav Gehlot (played by Kunal Kemmu) leaves his family in utter shock by adopting a baby. As chaos unfolds, he must navigate single parenthood to be a responsible father. Apart from Kunal, the movie also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia and Suhail Nayyar, among others, in supporting roles. It will start streaming from December 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
City of Shadows
It is a Spanish crime thriller about a murder at Gaudí's La Pedrera building in Barcelona. The series features Isak Férriz and Verónica Echegui in lead roles. It will stream on December 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Great Shamsuddin Family
It is a comedy series starring Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha and Purab Kohli. The series delves into the life of a young writer whose perfect life is upended when all her problems come knocking at her door. It will stream on December 12.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
3 Roses: Season 2
The Telugu-language series is returning with a second season. Starring Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput and Poorna, the series will release on December 12.
Where to watch: AhaVideo
