Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Ikkis, The Housemaid, The SpongeBob Film, Psych Siddhartha And More To Watch This New Year

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week, which is extending till January 4, 2026. From Ikkis and The SpongeBob Movie Search for SquarePants to The Housemaid, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Karmaanya

Featuring Prateikk Jain, the film follows a prince on a journey of revenge and sacrifice amid betrayal and power struggles, ultimately emerging as a saviour. It will hit the theatres on December 31.

Ladhei: A Fight Till Death

Starring Lohitakshya Pattnaik and Avilipsha Roul, the action romantic drama is about five fugitives, out of whom one falls in love, adding risk. It will hit the theatres on December 31.

Ikkis

The biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. It stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra in his final film role and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will hit the theatres on January 1. Earlier, it was supposed to hit the theatres on December 25, but owing to successive run of Dhurandhar, the makers decided to postpone the release.

Psych Siddhartha

Starring Shree Nandu and Yamini Bhaskar, the film revolves around Siddharth's life who is dealing with losing love, money and dignity all at the same time. The movie will release on January 1.

Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige

Helmed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha, the Kannada-language film is about a vlogger who is on a journey to find his father. On the way she uncovers family secrets and confronts her own guilt. Starring Nihar Mukesh, Rachana Inder and Ravindra Vijay, the movie will hit the theatres on January 1.

VanaVeera

Starring Avinash Thiruveedhula and Simran Choudhary, the movie will release on January 1.

We Bury the Dead

A zombie survival thriller film helmed by Zak Hilditch, the film stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Coles Smith and Brenton Thwaites. In the film, a woman is desperate to find her missing husband. It will release on January 1.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Based on the SpongeBob SquarePants television series, the film follows SpongeBob on a quest to prove his bravery by adventuring with the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, through the Underworld. The movie will release on January 2.

The Housemaid