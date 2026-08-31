Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite Consistent Decline, Yash Starrer Surpasses ₹200 Crore Mark; Beats Jana Nayagan And Karuppu

Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash starrer has been performing fairly at the box office in India and overseas despite having a blockbuster opening on Wednesday. However, since then, the movie has been witnessing a consistent decline in the collection. The film earned mixed reviews, which negatively impacted the business of the opening weekend.

Toxic box office collection day 5

The film opened on August 26, Wednesday, at ₹101.10 crore. However, on the second day, the film witnessed a major drop in the collection, earning only ₹37.65 crore. Since then, the film has been witnessing a decline in earnings. On the fifth day of the release, the film collected ₹23 crore across 16,241 shows in India. This brings the total net collections to ₹214.10 crore and gross total to ₹255.95 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the gross total to ₹29.25 crore.

Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹285.20 crore.

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Toxic language-wise opening weekend collection

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version is leading the chart with ₹129.50 crore, with ₹14.50 crore earned on Sunday. Interestingly, the original language Kannada is at the second spot, earning only ₹49.95 crore. Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu together earned ₹34.65 crore in the opening weekend.

Toxic beats Jana Nayagan and Karuppu

The film has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which earned ₹198.22 crore and Suriya's Karuppi, which collected ₹198.18 crore. Yash is yet to break his own record, which he created with his previous release KGF Chapter 2. In just five days of its release in India, the film minted ₹430.15 crore net.

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