Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Despite Consistent Decline, Yash Starrer Surpasses ₹200 Crore Mark; Beats Jana Nayagan And Karuppu
In the opening weekend, Toxic has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which earned ₹198.22 crore and Suriya's Karuppi, which collected ₹198.18 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash starrer has been performing fairly at the box office in India and overseas despite having a blockbuster opening on Wednesday. However, since then, the movie has been witnessing a consistent decline in the collection. The film earned mixed reviews, which negatively impacted the business of the opening weekend.
Toxic box office collection day 5
The film opened on August 26, Wednesday, at ₹101.10 crore. However, on the second day, the film witnessed a major drop in the collection, earning only ₹37.65 crore. Since then, the film has been witnessing a decline in earnings. On the fifth day of the release, the film collected ₹23 crore across 16,241 shows in India. This brings the total net collections to ₹214.10 crore and gross total to ₹255.95 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the gross total to ₹29.25 crore.
Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹285.20 crore.
Advertisement
Toxic language-wise opening weekend collection
According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version is leading the chart with ₹129.50 crore, with ₹14.50 crore earned on Sunday. Interestingly, the original language Kannada is at the second spot, earning only ₹49.95 crore. Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu together earned ₹34.65 crore in the opening weekend.
Toxic beats Jana Nayagan and Karuppu
The film has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which earned ₹198.22 crore and Suriya's Karuppi, which collected ₹198.18 crore. Yash is yet to break his own record, which he created with his previous release KGF Chapter 2. In just five days of its release in India, the film minted ₹430.15 crore net.
Advertisement
All about Toxic
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller gangster drama is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.