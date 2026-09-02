Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash-Nayanthara Starrer Sees Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹229.95 Crore
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: The Hindi version is topping the list with ₹5.60 crore. It was followed by the Kannada version, which earned ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash's psychological thriller gangster film is struggling at the box office in India and overseas. The film opened at ₹101.10 crore, and since the second day, it witnessed a major downfall in the collection. On Tuesday, the film witnessed a 7.2 per cent spike in the collection.
Toxic box office collection day 7
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹8.20 crore across 12,894 shows. This brings the net total to ₹229.95 crore and the gross total to ₹272.80 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore, taking the total gross to ₹40.75 crore.
Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹313.55 crore.
Hindi version is topping the list with ₹5.60 crore. It was followed by the Kannada version, which earned ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday. So far, the Hindi version has earned ₹139.70 crore and the Kannada version ₹53.70 crore in India.
Advertisement
The film is facing tough competition from the small-budget movie Hanuman Ansh, which earned ₹8.50 crore on the 26th day of its release.
Toxic review
Geetu spends the first half setting the characters, their intentions and the premise of the story. Though it is slow, it is crucial for the second half. The deliberateness of the pace pays off in the second half when the world is erupting in chaos, but you understand every unexpected twist and turn. The film gets bigger and picks up the pace in the second half, as per the Republic review.
Advertisement
All about Toxic
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. The film also focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The film is bankrolled by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.