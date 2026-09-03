Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Concludes Opening Week On A Struggling Note, Earns Only ₹5.10 Crore On Wednesday

Toxic Box Office Collection: The Yash starrer has struggled at the box office in India and overseas since its second day of release. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, impacting the business negatively. While the first day registered a blockbuster opening, the following days saw a major drop in collections. However, it was able to surpass the ₹200 crore mark in the opening weekend. The opening week collection proves that Toxic couldn't live up to the mark of the KGF franchise.

Toxic box office collection day 8

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹5.10 crore, witnessing a 35 per cent decline in the collection. This brings the India net total to ₹234.70 crore and gross total to ₹280.25 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹1 crore, taking the total to ₹41.75 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹322 crore.

In the opening week, the Hindi version is leading the chart with ₹142.50 crore, followed by the Kannada version, which earned ₹55.05 crore. Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions contributed ₹37.15 crore.

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At this rate, it may be tough for Toxic to even reach the ₹300 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Despite being one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, Yash couldn't even break his own KGF Chapter 2 record, which minted ₹430.15 crore in its first five days of release.

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All about Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller gangster drama is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively.