Toxic Day 1 Advance Booking: Yash Starrer Is Roaring In Pre-Sales, Nears ₹50 crore Mark

Toxic Day 1 Advance Booking: Yash is gearing up for the release of his upcoming magnum opus Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the ticket counter for movie buffs to book advance tickets. As the movie is just a day away from hitting the theatres, it is busy raking in money in the pre-sales box office. Seeing the pace of the collection, the movie is likely to earn over ₹50 crore in the pre-sales.

Toxic day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold 9.64 lakh tickets, earning ₹34.02 crore at the time of writing this article. There are a total of 19168 shows in India, and the numbers are likely to increase on the opening day.

The advance collection is being led by the Hindi 2D version with 504109 tickets sold across 14669 shows. It is closely followed by the Kannada 2D version with 331171 tickets sold.

The maximum has been earned in Karnataka, ₹15.09 crore, including all versions.

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According to trade analysts, the movie is likely to earn between ₹100-120 crore.

Mishap at Toxic event in Hyderabad

On Saturday, during a pre-release event of Toxic, a mishap occurred after a speaker stand collapsed at the venue in Hyderabad. This incident left fans injured, confirmed Cyberabad Police. The incident took place at Malla Reddy Group of Institutions in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a large number of fans had gathered to see Yash and other members of the film's team.

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According to police officials, some fans climbed onto a flying DJ speaker stand during the event to get a better view. A group was also reportedly performing stunts on the stand when it lost its balance and suddenly collapsed. Some reportedly fell from a height and suffered injuries. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident was also captured on video by people at the venue, with visuals later being shared on social media.

All about Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. It focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket.