Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Toxic: Harish Shankar Roped In As Co-Director For Yash Starrer?

Director Harish Shankar is currently working on two big banner projects - Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Harish Shankar
Harish Shankar | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Director Harish Shankar recently rang in his 45th birthday on March 31. On his plate, the director has two major films, currently in their last stretch of filming. These are the Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela led Ustaad Bhagat Singh as well as Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan. If speculations are to be believed, the director may just have been brought on board for Yash's Toxic.

Has Harish Shankar joined team Toxic?


For the unversed, the Yash led Hindi-Kannada bilingual film, Toxic, is being bankrolled by KVN Productions. The official X handle for the production house, on the occasion of Harish Shankar's birthday, extended wishes for the director. The caption to their post read, "Wishing our Blockbuster Director @harish2you a very Happy Birthday Here’s to a great year ahead "

This wish, sans context or reference to a specific film, has sparked conjecture among netizens, over the director potentially stepping into the role of a co-director for Yash's Toxic. Toxic, over the past few days, has garnered immense attention over news of Kareena Kapoor's role in the film. While many believed Kareena was set to be Yash's leading lady, a Bollywood Hungama report has asserted that Kiara Advani will in fact, be the face of the film. Kareena on the other hand, will be playing Yash's sibling - reportedly a rather powerful role.

If not Toxic then Mr Bachchan?


On the flipside, if Harish Shankar is not set to co-helm Toxic, the birthday wish by KVN Productions, may just have been an intimation about the production house itself coming on board for Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan. Mr Bachchan stars Ravi Teja in the lead.

The film is the official Telugu remake of 2018 Hindi film, Raid, which stars Ajay Devgn. Conversely, Raid itself is up for a sequel, currently in the works with Ajay reprising his role. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:54 IST

