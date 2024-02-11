Advertisement

Ravi Teja's latest release Eagle is running in cinema halls now. The movie hit the big screens on February 9 and minted close to ₹20 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. While its on track to become a decent hit, the Mass Maharaja celebrated the film's initial success on the set of his upcoming film Mr Bachchan with director Harish Shankar and other cast and crew members.

Harish Shankar wraps up Mr Bachchan schedule

Director Harish Shankar recently wrapped up major portions of Mr Bachchan. As the warp up of the shoot coincided with the success of Eagle, the team gathered around Ravi Teja and celebrated its success by cutting a cake. The entire team joined in to congratulate Ravi Teja for the film’s box-office success. Pictures and videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media.

The message over the cake read 'congratulations on Eagle blockbuster'. Ravi Teja was snapped in his Mr Bachchan look. He wore retro printed black shirt and beige trousers. His happiness knew no bounds as he cut cake and celebrated the success of his film on the sets of his next.

In addition to the lead actors, Eagle features Navdeep, Madhubala, Srinivas Avasarala, and others in significant roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie boasts music by Devzand.

Harish Shankar posts pics after Mr Bachchan wrap

Meanwhile, a major portion of Mr Bachchan shoot has wrapped up. Announcing the same, director Harish Shankar posted some updates on social media.

The filmmaker took to social media to announce the completion, extending his gratitude to Ravi Teja and DOP Ayananka Bose. Making her debut in Tollywood with this film is Bhagyashri Borse, who was also on set.

