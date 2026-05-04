Toxic: Kiara Advani Wants Intimate Scenes With Yash Cut Down? Actress Hits Back At Reports

Kiara Advani has been in the news after several reports claimed that she requested the makers of her upcoming film, Toxic: The Fairytale Of Grown Ups, to trim or tone down her intimate scenes from the film. Owing to this, the film is getting delayed. After days of speculation, Kiara has finally broken her silence and addressed the same on her social media handle.

Kiara Advani lambasts 'nonsense' rumours

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kiara shared a clip from a news report and wrote, "Absolute Nonsense". This has come after a report in Gulte claimed that the actress raised her concerns over her portrayal in the film and asked the makers to trim her 'bold' and 'intimate' scenes from the film.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

More about Toxic

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film was scheduled to release on June 4, 2026; however, the makers postponed the release after witnessing an "overwhelming global responce" at CinemaCon. Taking to his X handle, Yash shared a long statement where he informed the fans that Toxic is getting postponed again as the makers are working on a date that is globally aligned. "Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement reads.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for being patient. "Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema," he concluded.

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Apart from Yash and Kiara, the film also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.