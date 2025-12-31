Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Portugal Honeymoon Album Is All About Gorging On Doughnuts, Visiting Church, Enjoying Beauty Of Lisbon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, who got married in an intimate ceremony on December 1, jetted off to Lisbon on their honeymoon. Recently, the actress shared the photos in which they are having the time of their lives in each other's company. From gorging on doughnuts to enjoying the beauty of Portugal, the couple's trip appears wholesome and filled with love. However, what caught everyone's attention was Samantha's glowing skin.

(A photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her honeymoon album | Image: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's honeymoon album

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a carousel post that shows the newlyweds enjoying every corner of Lisbon. Apart from gorging on tasty delicacies, the couple visited the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Padrão dos Descobrimentos and Arco da Rua Augusta. She was also seen enjoying the sunny weather in a pink beanie, looking all adorable.

(Raj enjoying Doughnut | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, she wrote, "How December goes.”

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "What a cutie." Another wrote, "Glowing from within." A third user wrote, "First picture 😍😍😍 after long term I got your smile again and this one make me happy after long term sam."

Samantha and Raj got married in a private spiritual ceremony at Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple opted for a traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual. Close family and friends attended the intimate wedding. For the D-day, Samantha wore a red saree, while Raj opted for a simple payjama kurta paired with a golden jacket.

The couple met on the sets of The Family Man 2 and have also worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj served as a director, and Samantha featured in both projects. She will be next seen in Netflix's original Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The makers are yet to share an update on the release date.