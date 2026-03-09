Toxic: Not Middle East Tensions, Yash's Actioner Postponed Due To 'Poor VFX And Audio Quality'? Here's What We Know

Yash's highly anticipated film, Toxic, was supposed to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. A few days ago, the makers announced the new release date, postponing the film. While many thought the makers wanted a solo release, others said they feared Dhurandhar 2's craze. However, none are the reason behind the last-minute postponement. If the reports are to be believed, the film's release is delayed due to "poor VFX".

Yash's Toxic was postponed because...

A source, close to Monster Mind Creation, told Always Bollywood that Yash was unhappy with the VFX work and poor audio quality in several crucial scenes. "An internal quality screening was held on March 4, attended by Yash, director Geetu Mohandas and key crew members. During the screening, Yash was reportedly shocked by the poor VFX work and weak audio quality in several crucial scenes. Interestingly, the first song Tabaahi was initially planned to release with a video, but due to unsatisfactory editing, the team decided to release only the audio version," a source told the portal.

The report further stated that following the feedback, a major portion of the film is now being sent back for re-editing and technical corrections to ensure a more impactful final presentation.

The movie will now be released on June 4.

What makers gave the reason behind the Toxic new release date?

The official explanation given behind the postponement of Toxic is the Israel-Iran-US war. The filmmakers confirmed that they have made the movie for a global audience, and tensions in the Middle East might dent the movie's business. Additionally, Yash holds a significant fan base in the Gulf regions, with a major box office pull of his previous releases, such as KGF, coming from the area. Therefore, releasing the movie on Eid in the prevailing conditions might have been risky.

Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi, among others.