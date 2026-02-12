Toxic's ₹120 Crore Telugu Theatrical Distribution Deal Fake? Dil Raju Has A Firm Reply

Yash is all set to return to the big screens with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is arriving on March 19, coinciding with Eid, and has set up a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's much hyped film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Toxic promotions have begun and its first look, introducing Yash as Raya, has gone viral over the sexually charged nature of the visuals. The team is expected to roll out more promotional material in the coming time, setting the stage for Toxic's big theatrical release.

A few days back, the team, announced that the Telugu theatrical rights of Toxic were acquired by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) for a staggering ₹120 crore. This reportedly marks the first time a non-Telugu film has commanded such a record price in the Andhra Pradesh–Telangana market. While the film's exorbitant distribution deal shocked many, others alleged that the numbers were being projected more than what the real figures were to hype up the movie.

Addressing the claims of "faking" the ₹120 crore distribution deal, Dil Raju clarified, saying, "For those doubting the ₹120 crore deal to be fake, I will make my bank statement public once I transfer the funds to the producers.” Toxic is produced by KVN Productions. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth play key roles alongside Yash.

Toxic will release worldwide on May 19 | Image: X

Ahead of its release, Toxic is also mired in a developing controversy over its alleged depiction of a Christian cemetery and Saint Michael the Archangel. As per reports, the National Christian Federation has lodged a formal complaint against the upcoming Kannada film, alleging that certain scenes in the Yash starrer are "offensive" to Christians and "disrespectful to their religious beliefs".

