Toxic: Tabahi Song Poster Solidifies This Viral Rumour About Kiara Advani's Character In Yash's Period Drama

Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by KGF fame Yash, the movie is set for a pan-India release on March 19, coinciding with the Eid festivities. The movie also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi as female leads. While the teaser and trailer of the movie have been released, the details about the female characters have been kept under wraps.

Amid this, regional publications and social media pages are circulating a rumour about Kiara Advani's character in the Geethu Mohandas directorial. As per 123 Telugu, the actress will reportedly play a visually impaired person in the period drama. However, the team and the makers of the movie have not yet reacted to the speculations around the character.

On March 1, the makers of Toxic released a new poster for the song, Tabaahi. The poster gave a clear view of Kiara Advani's look before the song's release on March 2. Social media users interpreted from the look that the actress is indeed playing the role of a blind woman. Further clarification was expected upon the release of the song. However, the makers have only released the audio version of Tabaahi, which failed to provide clarity over the viral rumour about Kiara Advani's role.



Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the first glimpse of Toxic was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control.



