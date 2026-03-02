Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Receive Grand Welcome As Newlyweds Attend Sathyanarayana Puja At Latter's Hometown

Wedding of ViRosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with the post-wedding festivities. On Monday, the newlyweds arrived at Vijay's hometown, Thummanpet in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. The couple received a grand welcome from the villagers and even performed rituals. Videos and photos from their visit are going viral on the internet.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visit their hometown

Days after their intimate wedding, the newlyweds visited Vijay's hometown for Sathyanarayan katha at the family's newly built home. In one of the videos going viral, Rashmika, dressed in a dark blue silk saree with copper finish, and Vijay in a pastel green kurta, are being welcomed by an elderly woman of the village.

Another video shows dancers performing outside their house to welcome the newlyweds. The house is decked up with flowers and lights.

Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda and the rest of the family members also accompanied the couple.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad reception

The couple got married in an intimate wedding on February 26 in Udaipur. Since the ceremony was a close-knit event with only family and close friends in attendance, the couple will host a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. They have invited celebs from across the film industries, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Influential leaders from politics are also invited. However, owing to the overwhelming response from fans following their wedding, the couple has announced a strictly invite-only reception.

The couple issued a statement citing security measures and police guidance amid fans' excitement. "Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public and the couple remains the highest priority," an excerpt from their statement reads.