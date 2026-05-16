Toxic: Tara Sutaria Spills The Beans About Her Character Rebecca In Yash Starrer, Says 'Women In Film Have Exciting Personal...'

Tara Sutaria recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and is making the most out of it. During her time, she engaged in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about her upcoming highly anticipated movie, Toxic, starring Yash. The actress is hyped about the film, how it will blow audiences' minds and spill the beans on character Rebecca.

Tara Sutaria teases about the Toxic plot

Tara, who would be portraying the charming and dangerous character of Rebecca, fondly spoke about her experience filming Toxic and praised the women in the film, calling them "fascinating". She said they are fabulous and fearless, portraying exciting personalities both visually and stylistically.

"To witness all of us come together at different ages and stages of our lives and careers, and really celebrate each scene is incredible. We (the women) weren't together in many scenes, but when we were, I just sat and observed because it’s so rare,” she says.

Hinting about the plot, the actress shared that globally, the film is going to be something people wouldn't have expected. She further spoke about the representation of power, fearlessness, courage and uniqueness of the women in the film.

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Tara Sutaria opens up about working with Yash

Sharing her experience working with KGF star Yash, she said, "Yash is an incredible co-star and human being. I want to be on sets that are led with integrity, purpose and intention, and we have that with both Geetu Mohandas and Yash. To be led by a woman (director) on set really makes a world of difference."

All about Toxic

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and Tara, it also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The makers of the movie recently announced that the release date has been postponed and will not arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the makers are yet to announce a new release date. According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.