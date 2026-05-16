Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan Starrer Makes A Promising Start, But Fails To Beat Kanguva Opening Day Numbers

Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's action drama film released on Friday after a one-day worldwide cancellation. The shows were cancelled owing to financial issues. However, the moment it was resolved, the makers released the film and witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience. The film was widely praised by critics and audiences, and some even dubbed it Suriya's career-best introduction scene. Well, such a positive response was also reflected at the box office, but it also bore the brunt of the cancellation.

Karuppu box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹14.40 crore across 4891 shows on the first day of the release in India, while the gross collection stands at ₹16.66 crore. Maximum was earned in the Tamil version (₹12 crore), followed by the Telugu version (₹2.40 crore). Overseas, the film grossed ₹4 crore, taking the worldwide collection to ₹20.66 crore.

Karuppu registered 50.35 per cent overall occupancy in Tamil on Friday; the maximum was registered in Chennai (70.5 per cent).

Karuppu failed to beat Suriya's previous release Kanguva. Released in 2024, the film earned ₹22 crore net on the opening day. It was Suriya's best-ever opening, beating Singam II.

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Karuppu controversy explained

Despite massive advance bookings, many theatres across India and overseas (including the US) were forced to stop screenings due to an unresolved financial dispute between the film's financiers and the production house on Thursday. According to reports, the delay was because of a financial deadlock involving a debt of over ₹50 crore by the production house, which led theatre owners to halt bookings and cancel the premieres.

Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, showing Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court. The film also stars Trisha as a lawyer named Preethi and RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by G. K. Vishnu and editing by R. Kalaivanan.