Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Blasts The Screens, Promising High-Octane Action Drama

Toxic Teaser: Yash is celebrating his 40th birthday today, January 8, and to make it more special for his fans, he has unveiled his first look from his upcoming action thriller. The power-pack teaser promises high-octane action sequences and drama. It is a perfect treat for the fans, who have been waiting to watch Yash on the screen since Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was announced.

(A still from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

World, Meet Yash as Raya

The over two-minute teaser opens up with people at a cemetery, with a man wishing for a peaceful funeral for his son. However, it turns into a deadly tale when Yash arrives in a car and blasts the grave. In the next frame, Yash walks out of the car dressed in an all black ensemble, holding a cigar in a signature style. The moment his (what appears to be) enemies see him, they start running towards him with guns. However, he tactfully kills them and fights them all.

(A still from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

Yash's style, swag and aura are different from what they were in the KGF franchise. Towards the end of the teaser, he mouths a dialogue, "Daddy's Home".

The teaser has blown his fans' minds, and they flooded the comment section in excitement. A user wrote, "They weren't kidding when they said fairy tale for grown ups." Another compared the teaser with a Hollywood movie and lauded the director, "Sorry sorry galti se badi Hollywood movie ka teaser dekh liya." A third user wrote, "Can't believe that directed by Geetu Mohandas(female) purely unexpected." "Life mein pehli baar kisi teaser ko 10 bar se jyada dekha hun," a user wrote.

More about Toxic

Apart from Yash, the movie stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.