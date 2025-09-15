Updated 15 September 2025 at 14:11 IST
Upendra Kumar And His Wife Priyanka's Phones Get Hacked, Kannada Actor Requests Contacts Not To Transfer Money
The person who hacked Kannada actor Upendra Kumar and his wife Priyanka's phone sent messages to their contacts asking them for money.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kannada actor Upendra Kumar and his wife Priyanka's phones get hacked under the guise of an order delivery call. The couple took to their separate social media handles to spread awareness among their followers. They also requested that their contacts not transfer money via UPI, as someone else is posing as them.
How did Upendra Kumar and Priyanka's phone get hacked?
In a video posted by Upendra on his Instagram Stories, the actor can be heard saying, "I’d like to inform everyone about this matter. Priyanka received a call from a number this morning, asking her to use some hashtags and numbers to receive an item she had ordered – a hacker has hacked her phone."
He further revealed, "Priya unknowingly also made me do it; most likely mine and Priya’s phones were hacked. If you get any message asking for money from my phone or Priya’s phone, please don’t send any money. We will be filing a police complaint as soon as possible. Please be careful and if you receive any call asking for money, please don’t respond.”
His wife, Priyanka, also shared a video on her Instagram handle while she and Upendra were on their way to the police station to lodge a complaint.
Celebs who fall prey to hacking
Celebs have become an easy target for phone or social media hacking. Before Upendra and Priyanka, Lakshmi Manchu and Unni Mukundan fell prey to hacking. Lakshmi's phone was hacked, but she was able to fix the error on time. Mukundan's Instagram account was hacked, and the actor issued a warning through his Facebook post.
What's next for Upendra?
The actor was recently seen in Rajinikanth's Coolie. Next, he will be seen in Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka, which is set to release in November 2025. He also has Buddhivantha and Thrishulam in the lineup.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 14:11 IST