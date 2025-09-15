Upendra Kumar And His Wife Priyanka's Phones Get Hacked, Kannada Actor Requests Contacts Not To Transfer Money

Kannada actor Upendra Kumar and his wife Priyanka's phones get hacked under the guise of an order delivery call. The couple took to their separate social media handles to spread awareness among their followers. They also requested that their contacts not transfer money via UPI, as someone else is posing as them.

How did Upendra Kumar and Priyanka's phone get hacked?

In a video posted by Upendra on his Instagram Stories, the actor can be heard saying, "I’d like to inform everyone about this matter. Priyanka received a call from a number this morning, asking her to use some hashtags and numbers to receive an item she had ordered – a hacker has hacked her phone."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

He further revealed, "Priya unknowingly also made me do it; most likely mine and Priya’s phones were hacked. If you get any message asking for money from my phone or Priya’s phone, please don’t send any money. We will be filing a police complaint as soon as possible. Please be careful and if you receive any call asking for money, please don’t respond.”

His wife, Priyanka, also shared a video on her Instagram handle while she and Upendra were on their way to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Celebs who fall prey to hacking

Celebs have become an easy target for phone or social media hacking. Before Upendra and Priyanka, Lakshmi Manchu and Unni Mukundan fell prey to hacking. Lakshmi's phone was hacked, but she was able to fix the error on time. Mukundan's Instagram account was hacked, and the actor issued a warning through his Facebook post.

