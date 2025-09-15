Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra Starrer Sets The Stage For Heartbreak, Romance And Exes Drama

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Out: The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra starrer will hit the big screens on October 2. Projected as a romance drama, the trailer of the film is packed with heartbreak, romance and emotions. In the trailer, the characters of Varun Dhawan (Sunny) and Janhvi Kapoor (Tulsi) conspire to get back with their exes Rohit and Sanya, who are getting married to each other.

The 2-minute 55-second trailer was shared by the makers with the caption, “Disclaimer: This festive season, the only ‘EX-xxxrtra’ thing served will be revenge and chaos!” Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding.The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer begins with Sanya Malhotra declining a marriage proposal by Varun Dhawan. His character then approaches Tulsi Kumari, a primary school teacher, to tell her that her ex-boyfriend is marrying his ex-girlfriend. Both Sunny and Tulsi, still hung up on their past relationships, collude to pretend to be dating and attend the wedding of their exes with the intention of breaking them up. Seeing their exes at their wedding brings back suppressed emotions in the characters of Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. However, things get more complicated when Sunny begins harbouring feelings for Tulsi as well. The trailer gives a peek into a world filled with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle.



