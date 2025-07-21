Welcome To The World Of Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Teases Of Massive Scale Of Film, Grand Action Sequences And More As He Announces Wrap Up

Rishab Shetty has been busy filming his highly anticipated movie, Kantara Chapter 1. After 3 years of dedication and 250 days of shooting, Shetty and his team have wrapped up the shooting. Hombale Films, a production house, took to their YouTube channel to announce the same by offering a peek into the grand filming of the movie. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the movie narrates the legend of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore surrounding divine land guardianship.

Inside the world of Kantara Chapter 1

On Monday, the makers shared behind-the-scenes shots from the set, which show Rishab Shetty along with his team and artists shooting the film. The over 2-minute video also shows the making of a temple at the top of the hill, and the actor performing high-octane stunts. In between the shoots, Shetty was seen working out and preparing for his character. His wife, Pragathi Shetty, was seen taking care of the costumes. In the background, we can hear Shetty expressing how he dreamt of telling the story of our land to the whole world. He thanked people who stood by him when he began the journey of Kantara and helped him build this world. He said it is not just a movie but a divine force. Towards the end of the video, he was heard thanking his cast and crew for their efforts and creating the movie.