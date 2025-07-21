Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Beats Lifetime Collection Of Deva, Maa, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Emergency In Opening Weekend

Updated 21 July 2025 at 09:25 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has wreaked havoc at the big screens. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and also features newcomer Aneet Padda in the lead role. The word of mouth of the romance drama has been phenomenal, and the same has been translated into the box office collection of Saiyaara. The Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday starrer has breached the ₹80 crore mark in just 3 days, a feat which most biggies fail to achieve in their lifetime collection.
Saiyaara opened to a decent ₹21 crore in India. With an overwhelmingly positive response from cinegoers, the film's collection registered a massive growth on the weekend. On Saturday, the Ahaan Panday starrer raked in ₹25 crore and, with a staggering growth on Sunday, added another ₹37 crore to its kitty. In the three-day theatrical run, Saiyaara has amassed a total of ₹83 crore at the box office.
Saiyaara's unprecedented success is being largely credited to the plot, direction, actors' performance and the music. The romance drama has also earned brownie points for ditching the traditional promotional techniques pre-release. While the opening weekend of Saiyaara has been historic, the crucial Monday test will determine the real potential of the film at the box office. Select trade analysts believe that the movie might breach the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in its lifetime run.
The first half of 2025 saw only select bona fide hits from Bollywood. However, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer sprung a surprise by rapidly moving towards the ₹100 crore mark. In just 3 days, the film has surpassed the collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37 cr), Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency (₹18.4 cr), Sonu Sood-led Fateh (₹36.11 cr), John Abraham's The Diplomat (₹38.97 cr), and Kajol headlined Maa (₹36.11 cr), among others. It has also beaten the collection of Metro In Dino and now eyes to beat Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹88 cr) to become the 7th highest grosser of the year.
