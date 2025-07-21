Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Beats Lifetime Collection Of Deva, Maa, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Emergency In Opening Weekend

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial has wreaked havoc at the big screens. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and also features newcomer Aneet Padda in the lead role. The word of mouth of the romance drama has been phenomenal, and the same has been translated into the box office collection of Saiyaara. The Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday starrer has breached the ₹80 crore mark in just 3 days, a feat which most biggies fail to achieve in their lifetime collection.

Saiyaara shines on the opening weekend

Saiyaara opened to a decent ₹21 crore in India. With an overwhelmingly positive response from cinegoers, the film's collection registered a massive growth on the weekend. On Saturday, the Ahaan Panday starrer raked in ₹25 crore and, with a staggering growth on Sunday, added another ₹37 crore to its kitty. In the three-day theatrical run, Saiyaara has amassed a total of ₹83 crore at the box office.



Also Read: Team Baahubali Joins Meme Fest Mocking Viral Coldplay Couple | Watch

Saiyaara's unprecedented success is being largely credited to the plot, direction, actors' performance and the music. The romance drama has also earned brownie points for ditching the traditional promotional techniques pre-release. While the opening weekend of Saiyaara has been historic, the crucial Monday test will determine the real potential of the film at the box office. Select trade analysts believe that the movie might breach the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in its lifetime run.



Also Read: Saiyaara Eyes To Beat Sikandar On Opening Weekend At BO

Saiyaara beats the lifetime collection of Metro in Dino, Deva, Emergency, eyes to become the 7th highest grosser of the year