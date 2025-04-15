Who Is Vaishnavi Gowda's Fiancé Ankool Mishra? Kannada Actress Gets Engaged To Bureaucrat | Viral Photos

Vaishnavi Gowda is one of the prominent Kannada TV actresses who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Ankool Mishra. The actress took to her social media handle to share the photos from the low-key engagement ceremony and penned an adorable caption. The actress used the hashtag Wings and Spotlights as her fiancé is an Indian Air Force officer.

Inside the photos of Vaishnavi Gowda and Ankool Mishra's engagement ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Vaishnavi shared a series of photos and captioned, "Her world was scripts and stages, His was skies and service But destiny wrote the perfect love story." For the occasion, she wore a cream-coloured lehenga with gold embellished detailing. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and sported light makeup. Her fiancé, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani paired with brown shoes.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, congratulating the actress. A user wrote, "Celebrate life,celebrate togetherness,celebrate companionship." Another wrote, "Very happy for you. Congratulations." "Celebrate life,celebrate togetherness,celebrate companionship," another wrote. A third user wrote, "May all your dreams come true....He is too coll for you as a partner for lifeline...enjoy every moments .True that marriages are made in heaven but you are making our mother earth as heaven. Enjoy Love n more happiness." A fan wrote, "Awww finally the wait is over. You both make a lovely couple Congratulations Vaish."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Vaishnavi Gowda's fiancé, Ankool Mishra?

Not much is known about her fiancé, but a media report claims he is an officer in the Indian Air Force. His Instagram handle name is Aekay, and he has 493 followers as of now.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)