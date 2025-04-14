Who Was Bank Janardhan? Veteran Kannada Actor Dies At 75 Due to Age-related Issues

Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan known for his fun comic sets with main character energy while doing supporting roles, passed away on Sunday night, April 13, 2025. He was 79 years old. The veteran had been battling a prolonged illness and was admitted to the hospital after complications from multiple organ failures, which ultimately claimed his life at a private hospital in Bengaluru at 2:30 am.

Who was Bank Janardhan?

Bank Janardhan was born in 1948. He began his career with theatre before transitioning to television and films. After which, for over four decades, he appeared in more than 500 movies and TV shows.

He becomes popular in films with his comic roles in Shhh!, Tarle Nan Maga, Ganesh Subrahmanya, and Kaurava. On Kannada TV shows, he built a loyal following with roles in serials like Papa Pandu, Jokali, and Robo Family. He also played a key role in the Poshaka Kalavidha Sangha, contributing to numerous plays and productions.

Alongside his work in mainstream cinema, his strong ties to theatre and television earned him respect across various platforms. Known for his unique dialogue delivery and charming performances, he hailed from Sultanhalli (Sulthanpalya) in Bengaluru.

