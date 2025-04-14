Shreya Ghoshal Shares Candid BTS From Jai Hanuman Devotional Song Shoot | See Pics

Versatile and renowned Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is known for countless hit tracks in her kitty like Bairi Piya, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, among numerous others. She recently had released a devotional song on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and has several candid moments from the sets.

Shreya's fun moments on sets of Jai Hanuman

Shreya Ghoshal took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of her recently released devotional song titled Jai Hanuman. Along with the pictures, the caption read, "A few stills from the mad fun shoot! What a vibe, what an experience this song was!!

1. With the Pehelwans (Lalbahadur Shastri Akhada)

2. With @the_rajveer_vibes the cutest co star

3. With the maverick magician @seen_by_p (Director and DOP)

4. The mad band @kin4u @rajeevprasannaflute @mirdesai16 @sanglapsengupta @vedant_uttarkar @abdg_1988

5. The Bully and Bullied (Friends for Forever)

6. The 5 year old turns me in to 6 year old:)

7. In Bhakti (Jai Hanuman)

8. The cute kids form their own team and chill

9. Utha Ke Patak Diya

Shreya had recently crooned for a devotional song titled Jai Hanuman and was released on her YouTube channel Shreya Ghoshal official. The song has been written by Shraddha Pandit and composed by Kinjal Chatterjee.

Shreya Ghosal last performance was during IPL opening ceremony. She kicked off the ceremony of the 2025 edition of the domestic cricket league with a melodious rendition of her Bhool Bhulaiyaa song Mere Dholna, with an orchestra hitting the high notes. She followed it up with a performance of the Padmaavat song Ghoomar, Sanju song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Pushpa 2 track Angaaron, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag song Zinda, Rang De Basanti and Om Shanti Om title tracks, Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank and more.

All about Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya has sung professionally in over 20 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, among many other languages. She sang more than 2405 songs in 20 plus languages, and especially in Hindi she sang 1100 plus songs.

File photo of Shreya Ghoshal | Source: IMDb