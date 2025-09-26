Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rishab Shetty's Actioner Makers Don't Want To Share Shows With Varun Dhawan's Film, Demand For 100 Percent Screening In Theatres

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are set to clash at the box office on October 2. The former is the prequel of the blockbuster film Kantara, while the latter is part of a successful franchise. Both are highly anticipated films of 2025, owing to which they are fighting for maximum shows in theatres. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Kantara makers are demanding single-screen, 2-screen and 3-screen theatres for maximum to 100 per cent showcasing of their movie in theatres. However, exhibitors are not happy with the demand and might not comply with the producers, given that both films hold equal importance to them.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers want 100 per cent shows in IMAX

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that AA Films and the distributors of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 have sent an email to exhibitors for the requirements of shows. "They have demanded that all shows in single-screens and 12 shows in two screen cinemas. The latter also amounts to all shows; they mention the same clearly in the mail to avoid any confusion. Shockingly, they have also asked for 18 shows in three-screen multiplexes, which, in other words, also amounts to each and every show. They are well aware that a film like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is releasing alongside their flick. Yet, they have asked for such a showcasing," added the source.

The source continued that it is common for distributors to ask for exclusivity in single-screen and two-screen theatres. But it is a "rare" instance where a distributor has asked for all shows in three-screen theatres.

The mail further states 21 shows in four-screen theatres, 27 shows in five-screen cinemas, 30 shows in six-screen multiplexes, 36 shows in seven-screen multiplexes, 42 shows in eight-screen multiplexes, 48 shows in nine-screen plexes and a whopping 54 shows in 10-screen theatres. Further 100 per cent in IMAX, which means Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle shows will be dropped from October 2.

Exhibitors' reaction to Kantara makers' demand

When Bollywood Hungama reached out to exhibitors, one of them expressed reservations and said, "I don’t agree with this unreasonable demand. We understand that Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a highly anticipated film. But then, even Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also looks like a fun entertainer, which will attract family audiences and youth. Hence, I’d like to play that film as well. We hope the makers of Kantara understand our dilemma and find a solution.”