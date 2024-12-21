Karan Aujla Claims Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Song At His Concert, Says 'Yeh Bhi Mr Aujla Ne Likha...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s single titled GOAT from his album GOAT. The album is an acronym for Greatest of all time. The song's lyrics are given by Karan Aujla and recently, in his ongoing concert, a clip is going viral in which he claimed he has written for it. This video has garnered mixed reaction from netizens.

Karan Aujla’s viral clip of singing from Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT song

A video which is now going viral on social media in which he sings a lien from song GOAT by Diljit Dosanjh and said “yeh bhi aapke Mr Aujla ne likha hua hai”. As soon as the video surfaced on internet, netizens took to comment section to express their views.

One user wrote, “Isnt it obvious,i mean diljit has given credits to Aujla everywhere even he takes his name itself in the song,this shows people don’t understand the lyrics”. Another user wrote, “Why credit.... Bhai credit ka bhukamp hai ye... Saw song is going good taking credit..... Diljit have mentioned many times that he has written still cheap tricks”. “He's just telling this to the new audience he gained after popularity so what's wrong in this”, wrote the third user.

All about Diljit Dosanjh’s song GOAT

The gist of the song is all about Diljit's success in his career. The lyrics of the song portrays how Diljit is trying to woo his lady, stating why she should be with him. The song G.O.A.T. basically talks about Diljit's hard-earned success and his culture that he takes pride in.

Poster of Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT | Source: IMDb