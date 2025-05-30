Karate Kid Legends X Reviews: Netizens Are 'Brutally Disappointed' With Jackie Chan And Ben Wang Starrer, Call Out Makers For 'Horrible Editing'

Karate Kid Legends X Review: Jackie Chan return with the sixth installment of The Karate Kid and this time he introduces Ben Wang as the main lead. Helmed by Jonathan Entwistle, the martial arts drama also marks the return of Ralph Macchio. As the movie has hit the theatres, the film is earning not-so-good reviews from the audience. The film was expected to impress the audience as it was releasing after 15 years with a new cast, but the plot was weak and not worth the time.

Karate Kid Legends fails to impress the movie buffs?

The movie buffs who watched the early screenings of Karate Kid: Legends left the theatres unimpressed. A user called the film "mediocre" and said it was 'forced-fed' fan service. "Being someone who was there from the beginning, this is unfortunately not worth the time and one of the worst entries in the series. Totally unnecessary to say the least. #KarateKidLegends," read the review.

Another user said the film was a "brutal disappointment" and called out the makers for "horribly" editing the film. They also pointed out the brief appearance of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. "#KarateKidLegends is a brutal disappointment. It’s the definition of a studio/marketing team lying to its audience. Jackie Chan is in this for like 15 minutes at most. Ralph Macchio is in it for like 5. Joshua Jackson plays a major role, and it’s ridiculous. Horribly edited."

A fan hoped for a fun and nostalgic experience, but left feeling misled after watching the film. "As someone with a casual appreciation for the 'Karate Kid' franchise, I approached #KarateKidLegends hoping for a fun, nostalgic experience, but left feeling somewhat misled. While not offensively bad, the film suffers from a recurring issue in Sony's projects, where they prioritise nostalgic hooks over delivering a satisfying story. This was rushed and disjointed, resembling a stretched-out trailer rather than a cohesive film, leaving much to be desired beyond fleeting moments of charm from the cast," read the post.

"Lower your expectations for KARATE KID: LEGENDS. And when you can't lower them any further, lower them some more," a fan wrote.

However, a section of the internet called Karate Kid: Legend "fun" and lauds Ben Wang for his performance in the film. "#KarateKidLegends is a heartfelt, action-packed hit! Ben Wang shines as the 1st Asian lead, bringing charm & grace. Fresh yet respectful of the franchise, w/ slick fight scenes! Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han & Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso are two branches on one tree! I only wish it was a bit longer!"

All about Karate Kid: Legend