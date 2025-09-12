Updated 12 September 2025 at 18:49 IST
Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Starrer Springs A Big Surprise On Japanese Anime
Teja Sajja's Mirai enjoyed a strong theatre occupancy on its opening day. It is headed for a double-digit collection on day 1 while it clashes against Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle.
Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1: Telugu movie Mirai, starring Teja Sajja of HanuMan fame, released alongside the Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle on September 12. While Mirai is a superhero movie inspired by Indian mythology, Demon Slayer is visual spectacle. Both movies are packed with action and emotion and audiences are lining up outside cinema halls pan-India. Here's how the two movies are faring against each other at the box office according to early estimates.
Mirai headed for a double-digit opening?
Mirai has received good reviews on social media, with netizens praising the movie's VFX and lavish action sequences. Teja Sajja delivered a hit with his last release HanuMan (2023), which minted ₹295 crore worldwide and over ₹200 crore in India. It also kicked off PVCU aka Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The PVCU will continue with Rishab Shetty starrer Jai Hanuman. Teja, meanwhile, has impressed once again in the superhero genre with Mirai.
By 5 pm on Friday, the movie had collected nearly ₹5 crore. The footfalls are expected to increase for the evening shows, and since the word of mouth is positive, the weekend numbers could be good. Mirai could very well register a double-digit opening day figures in India. If that is the case, the day 1 numbers will be bigger than Teja's previous hit HanuMan, which minted ₹9.3 crore (excluding previews).
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle performs well on opening day in India
Meanwhile, the much anticipated Demon Slayer has collected ₹4 crore and was slightly behind Mirai at India box office on day 1. The morning theatre occupancy was 31.35%, which grew to nearly 34% for the afternoon shows.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film also registered the biggest ever pre-sales for an animation film in India for the opening day as well as the weekend, according to Sacnilk.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 17:42 IST