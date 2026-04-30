Actor Park Dong-Bin Aka Juice Uncle Found Dead At 56 In His Restaurant, Probe On

Popular Korean actor Park Dong-Bin was found dead at his unopened restaurant in Jangdong, Pungtaek, Gyeonggi. He was 56. While the cause of death remains unconfirmed, an acquaintance is said to have discovered Dong-Bin's body and informed the police. An investigation is currently underway and the police is handling the probe. All angles are being looked into with regard to Dong-Bin's mysterious death.

According to the police investigation, no signs of homicide or other criminal acts have been confirmed so far. No suicide note was also found where Dong-Bin's body was discovered. As per reports, Dong-Bin had been preparing to open a Korean restaurant. He was found dead at the venue where he was supposed to begin his new venture.

Park Dong-Bin died aged 56 | Image: X

Park Dong-Bin's popular works and roles

Park Dong-Bin made his debut in the 1996 film Ginkgo Bed and gained recognition with the 1998 release Shiri. He later appeared in dramas such as The Age of Rebellion, Immortal Yi Sun-sin, Sungkyunkwan Scandal, All About Kimchi, The Great Wife, Enemies From A Past Life and films including It Can Be Done, Dancheolbiyeon-su, Volcano High and The Flag Of The Taegukgi.

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Notably, in the 2021 drama I Think I Loved You, Dong-Bin went viral and earned the title of 'scene-stealer' for a sequence where he spilled juice he had been holding in his mouth. This also earned him the nickname Juice Uncle.

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Park Dong-Bin earned the monicker Juice Uncle after a movie scene went viral | Image: X