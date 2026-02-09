American DJ Diplo Confirms Collab With BTS On ARIRANG, Says 'They’re The Real Deal, I’m So Happy To Be A Part Of It...'

It's confirmed! BTS has collaborated with American DJ Diplo on their upcoming album ARIRANG. The septet will release their fifth full-length album and kick off a world tour. As ARMYs get ready for this huge milestone, Lean On singer shared a few details about what fans can look forward to and his experience working with them.

The 47-year-old artist went to the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, where he spoke about his next project with BTS. He praised the septet, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, for their professionalism and also highlighted their upcoming album ARIRANG, which is set to release on March 20. While talking to TMZ about reports that more than four million copies have already been pre-ordered, he said, “I think it’s the biggest pre-sale of all time.”

He then said, “I feel so lucky. I’ve worked for three decades, and to link up with a group like that and have them trust me to do some awesome music, it’s honestly gonna shock the world. RM, Jin, Jimin, j-hope, Jung Kook, V and Suga are true professionals in the studio. They are creative. Jung Kook no autotune. Perfect voice. They’re funny as hell. They rap. They do everything bro. They’re the real deal. I’m so happy to be a part it.”

The music producer earlier suggested he was working with the K-pop group when he posted ARIRANG’s album cover on Instagram after BigHit Music released it. In his latest interview, he confirmed the collaboration, but he has not revealed how many of the 14 tracks include his work. He also shared what it was like collaborating with all seven members. ARIRANG will be going live on March 21.