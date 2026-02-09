Watch: Arijit Singh Joins Anoushka Shankar In Kolkata Concert Days After Announcing Playback Retirement But Skips Singing Bollywood Songs

Arijit Singh surprised his fans by performing live in concert for the first time since he announced his retirement. The singer joined sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar during the Kolkata leg of her India tour on Sunday. Videos of the singer crooning a Bengali song during his time on stage are now doing the rounds on social media.



Arijit Singh avoids singing his Bollywood classics after announcing playback retirement

In videos now circulating online, Arijit Singh can be seen crooning on the stage while Anoushka mellifluously plays the sitar. The unexpected collaboration left audiences thrilled, while the singer's choice to avoid Bollywood numbers raised some speculation. The concert, held at a packed auditorium in Kolkata, left the crowd in loud cheers, drawing applause for Singh. The singer, known for defining modern Hindi film music with chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and Kesariya, chose to perform non-film compositions that leaned towards Bengali tracks.



Also Read: The 50: Divya Agarwal's Living Separately' From Her Husband Apurva?

As Anoushka welcomed Arijit on stage at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, the singer said, “I am very nervous. Thank you for having me.” He crooned the song Maya Bhora Raati on stage and spoke about visiting Anoushka at her home to work on some compositions.



Also Read: Accused Release Date: Konkona, Pratibha's Netflix Film To Stream On...

Arijit announces playback retirement

Earlier this month, Arijit Singh revealed his intention to move away from playback work, citing a desire to reconnect with music in its purest form. While he clarified that he is not quitting music altogether, the singer expressed interest in live performances, independent projects and collaborations that allow greater creative freedom. His appearance at the Kolkata concert seems to reflect this shift.

Advertisement