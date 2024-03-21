Advertisement

Jung Eun Chae, known for her stint in shows like Anna, Pachinko and The King Eternal Monarch recently went public about her romance with product designer Kim Chung Jae. The couple is currently in the early stage of their relationship and are getting to know each other. The news was confirmed by her agency on Thursday, March 21.

Jung Eun Chae's agency issues statement

Sharing the news of Jung Eun Chae’s relationship her company issued a statement to the Korean media outlet, Maeil Kyungjae. It said that the couple had been in touch for the past year. The statement read, “Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae are in a relationship. They are at the stage where they are getting to know each other with positive feelings".

Eun-chae and Chung-jae were both born in 1986, making them of the same age. Through posting each other's photos or liking each other's Instagram posts, they have been quietly expressing their love and affection for one another on social media for the past year. Remarkably, the actress had already uploaded a video of herself from July of last year, recorded in her beau's studio.

What’s next for Jung Eun Chae?

Jung Eun Chae began her career as a model before turning to acting. In 2011, she debuted as an actress in the drama Women In Our House. In the same year, she made her big-screen debut in the movie Haunters. The actor has acted in a number of well-known K-dramas, including Pachinko, Anna, Dr. Frost, The Guest, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Next, she will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming drama Your Honor, which is scheduled for release in 2024. It is a remake of the Israeli television series Kvodo from 2017, which was also recreated in America in 2020.

Alongside Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, and Ra Mi Ran, she would also be making an appearance in the eagerly anticipated Jeong Nyeon. The drama is based on a webcomic created by Namon and Seo Irae. It depicts the tale of a girl who aspires to be a theatre actor and is set in 1956 in post-war Korea. The debut is slated for 2024.