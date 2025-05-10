ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo Fans Dread Saying Goodbye As True Beauty Actor Prepares For Military Enlistment In July

K-pop group ASTRO member and True Beauty actor Cha Eun-Woo has taken an important step towards completing his mandatory military service. On May 9, 2025, he attended an interview with the Republic of Korea Army's military band unit. This marks the start of his enlistment journey. However, fans seem unprepared for their favourite idol's prolonged absence.

When will Cha Eun-Woo’s military enlistment begin?

Astro's agency, Fantagio, has officially announced that Cha Eun-Woo has applied to join the military and is likely to begin his service in July.

According to Fantagio, a 28-year-old actor-singer applied for the military band. Applications were submitted between late March and early April, with interviews held on May 9. The Military Manpower Administration will officially announce the results on May 29, via its website.

If approved, the Korean series Island actor Cha Eun-woo will start his mandatory military service in July. He will be the second member of ASTRO to fulfil this obligation, following MJ, who served in the military band from May 2022 to November 2023.

Since the news broke, Gangnam Beauty actor fans have expressed their sadness while offering words of encouragement.

For unversed, in South Korea, physically fit men aged 18 to 35 must complete mandatory military service, which usually lasts 18 to 21 months. After 5 to 6 weeks of basic training, they receive specialised training for their assigned branch. This training includes physical fitness, weapons handling, first aid, and defence against chemical, biological, and radiological threats.

