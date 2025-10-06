Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Might Not Appear In Another Film Together As Haiwaan Actor Believes 'Working With Wives and Girlfriends Is Not A Good Idea'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most celebrated Bollywood couples, both on and off-screen. Together, the couple has featured in movies like LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006 ), Tashan and Roadside Romeo (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). However, in a new interview, the actor has shared that it is best if he does not work with his wife or romantic partners.

In an interview with Esquire India, Saif Ali Khan recalled his journey as an actor and how he went from featuring in side roles in multiple movies to working sporadically now. He dubbed the 1990s as a ‘learning on the job’ phase wherein he took up many roles, even if they were not meaty. He also remembered being reprimanded by his mother for not taking his job seriously.

In the same conversation, Saif Ali Khan admitted that to work at his full potential, he needs to have a ‘healthy competition’ with his co-stars, which becomes challenging when the said co-star is also a romantic partner. He concluded, “That’s why working with wives and girlfriends is not a good idea." However, it must be noted that despite his inhibitions, Saif does appear with his wife Kareena Kapoor in several commercials.



This is not the first time the actor has shared his hesitation about working with his wife. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, “It will have to be a director who casts us, not because we are husband and wife, but just as actors or casts us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people, and I think to keep life interesting, it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together.”



