At J-Hope's Concert, BTS' Mini Reunion Breaks The Internet - Jungkook, Jin Take The Stage, Suga And V Groove In The Crowd | Viral Videos

The wait is over! A mini-reunion of BTS took place and it was truly magical. Jungkook and Jin joined J-Hope on stage at his Hope On The Stage concert to perform the hit song Seven, while V, RM, Jimin, and Suga cheered enthusiastically from the stands behind at BTS Festa 2024. The epic performance playful moment where Jin pulled V’s chair just as he was about to sit has gone viral.