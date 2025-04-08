BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Know Ticket Prices, How, When And Where To Buy Online

BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Know Ticket Prices, When And Where To Buy | Image: X

BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour is finally set to go live. The YG entertainment team has officially announced the details of the Kpop girl group’s multi-city concerts. Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rose and Jisoo are all set to kick off their tour from Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and later head to major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America tell 2026. Amid this, here’s where and how you can buy K-pop girl band BLACKPINK concert tickets online.

Where and how to book BLACKPINK concert tickets?

Tickets for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour are currently available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. To secure tickets, first become a BLACKPINK Weverse member with a physical membership. Next, apply for a pre-sale code on Weverse and use this code on the sale day to access special sections on Ticketmaster. On April 8, the ticket prices for BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert, the tour's opening show, were announced via official social media.

LACKPINK concert tickets

The r/BlackPink thread explains that Blink membership holders must join the queue on the sale day like everyone else. Once in the sale, they can access special sections and VIP seats using their exclusive code.

BLACKPINK World tour ticket price

The tour announcement has thrilled fans, but ticket prices have drawn some attention. Here's a simplified breakdown of the Korean ticket categories, with approximate USD conversions:

VIP BLINK: ₩275,000 (~$187)

BLACK: ₩242,000 (~$165)

PINK/R Sections: ₩209,000 (~$142)

S Section: ₩176,000 (~$120)

A Section: ₩154,000 (~$105)

B Section: ₩132,000 (~$89)

In INR, ticket prices range from approximately ₹7,000 to ₹15,000.

Here is a complete list of cities and dates for Blackpink's 2025 World Tour