BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Know Ticket Prices, How, When And Where To Buy Online

Updated April 8th 2025, 17:46 IST
BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour is finally set to go live. The YG entertainment team has officially announced the details of the Kpop girl group’s multi-city concerts. Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rose and Jisoo are all set to kick off their tour from Goyang, South Korea on July 5 and later head to major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America tell 2026. Amid this, here’s where and how you can buy K-pop girl band BLACKPINK concert tickets online.
Tickets for BLACKPINK's 2025 World Tour are currently available on Ticketmaster and Live Nation. To secure tickets, first become a BLACKPINK Weverse member with a physical membership. Next, apply for a pre-sale code on Weverse and use this code on the sale day to access special sections on Ticketmaster. On April 8, the ticket prices for BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert, the tour's opening show, were announced via official social media.
The r/BlackPink thread explains that Blink membership holders must join the queue on the sale day like everyone else. Once in the sale, they can access special sections and VIP seats using their exclusive code.
The tour announcement has thrilled fans, but ticket prices have drawn some attention. Here's a simplified breakdown of the Korean ticket categories, with approximate USD conversions:
VIP BLINK: ₩275,000 (~$187)
BLACK: ₩242,000 (~$165)
PINK/R Sections: ₩209,000 (~$142)
S Section: ₩176,000 (~$120)
A Section: ₩154,000 (~$105)
B Section: ₩132,000 (~$89)
In INR, ticket prices range from approximately ₹7,000 to ₹15,000.
July 5, 2025 - Goyang, South Korea (Goyang Stadium)
July, 6, 2025 - Goyang, South Korea (Goyang Stadium)
July 12, 2025 - Los Angeles, USA (SoFi Stadium)
July 18, 2025 - Chicago, USA (Soldier Field)
July 22, 2025 - Toronto, Canada (Rogers Stadium)
July 26, 2025 - New York, USA (Citi Field)
August 2, 2025 - Paris, France (Stade de France)
August 6, 2025 - Milan, Italy (Ippodromo Snai La Maura)
August 9, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain (Estadi Olímpic)
August 15, 2025 - London, UK (Wembley Stadium)
January 16, 2026 - Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)
January 17, 2026 - Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)
January 18, 2026 - Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)
