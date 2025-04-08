The Raja Saab: Director Maruthi Asks Fan To Be 'Little Patient' After Prabhas Starrer Gets Delayed, Says 'Not 1 Man Work'

Prabhas has a series of movies lined up for release, including The Raja Saab. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in April 2025, but now reports are rife that the movie has been delayed. Amid the ongoing buzz, fans asked the director to give a proper and official update about the film.

Director spills the bean on The Raja Saab release date

Maruthi took to X and share pictures of him praying at Tirupati and Sri Kalahasti temples. Few fans took to comment section and asked about the status of The Raja Saab. The fan asked, “Take your time and release RajaSaab whenever you’re satisfied with the product. Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother you”. To this the director replied, “To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job. Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announced the release date, many external things will in this process, it’s not a one man word or work so things will take time. Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations”.

Also Read: When And Where To Watch Tom Cruise Starrer Mission Impossible Franchise On OTT Before Release Of The Final Reckoning

Later the same fan responded, “Thanks a lot . Yes things for Big movies take Time, everything needs to fall in place. Good luck and all the best . Have a blast. We shall all enjoy the success of this landmark movie.” Maruthi further revealed in the comment section, “We are left with a little talkie part and songs , Many CGI studios are involved in our film , so far the output received from a few studios is exciting, expecting the same from other studios, if songs shoot will complete singles also will entertain you , I am also waiting to show u guys our hard work”.

Maruthi gives update | Source: X

Poster of The Raja Saab | Source: IMDb

When S Thaman revealed the reason behind The Raja Saab’s delay

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Thaman revealed they started composing the songs. The makers, on the other hand, have wrapped up the filming with commercial songs shoot featuring Prabhas yet to be shot. In the movie, Prabhas will be seen shaking his leg on three types of songs - melody, introduction and a crazy dance number - with three actresses. Apart from this, a love song has been incorporated into the movie, "So we are releasing each song at an appropriate time so that it looks fresh.”

Poster of The Raja Saab | Source: IMDb

However, he revealed that the initial tracks composed by him were scrapped as the tunes seemed to be dead and wouldn't have worked with the current audience. So he remade the songs for the movie being true to his profession. While the actor didn't address the delay rumours, it seems the songs are keeping the movie to be release on time.