BLACKPINK Jennie Announces Her Record Label; A Look At K-pop Idols Who Launched Their Own Agencies
Besides BLACKPINK Jennie, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BLACKPINK member Jisoo and other idols established their own labels.
In the dynamic world of K-pop, where music meets spectacle, the transition of idol members into the business scene is becoming increasingly prevalent. Recently, BLACKPINK Jennie made headlines after she announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER. Besides her, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, BLACKPINK member Jisoo and other idols established their labels. Take a look.
EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin
The members of EXO—Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin—have embarked on a new journey by establishing I&B100. While maintaining their group activities with EXO, this independent label allows them to explore solo projects and delve into production and directing ventures.
Another EXO member, Do Kyung Soo, has joined forces with Company Soo Soo, founded by his manager. The idol is balancing group activities under SM Entertainment and pursuing solo endeavours with his new agency.
Wonder Girls' Yubin
Post the disbandment of Wonder Girls, Yubin took charge and established her agency, Real Recognize Real, in 2020. Embracing artistic freedom, Yubin has produced hits like Ya Ya and continues to explore her creativity outside the confines of a group setting.
BLACKPINK Jennie
Jennie took to her Instagram handle and posted her new company logo and several profile photos. In the caption, she wrote, “Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you.”
BLACKPINK Jisoo
Jisoo, another member of BLACKPINK, has teamed up with her brother at BLISSOO Entertainment. Opting for a subsidiary entertainment startup, the idol focuses on solo endeavours while continuing with the group activities of BLACKPINK.
PENTAGON's Kino
Former PENTAGON member KINO left Cube Entertainment and launched his own label, Naked. With a commitment to "authenticity", the idol said that he promotes his music and label with a "raw and unapologetic" approach.
G-Dragon
Amid drug scandals, BIGBANG's G-Dragon announces his return to music under Galaxy Corporation. Blessed by his previous label YG, G-Dragon's resurgence hints at a potential revival for the acclaimed group and the birth of new collaborations.
SISTAR's Hyolyn
Following the disbandment of SISTAR in 2017, vocalist Hyolyn established Bridge. Functioning as a bridge between her music and the public, Hyolyn's agency has witnessed the resurrection of SISTAR19 and the release of solo hits like Dally featuring GRAY.
PSY
Renowned since his 2001 debut, PSY transitioned from artist to entrepreneur with the launch of P Nation. Recruiting talents such as Jessi, Hwasa, HyunA, Dawn, and Heize, PSY's agency has contributed to notable collaborations, exemplified by the hit Like That featuring Suga of BTS.
