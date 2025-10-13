BLACKPINK Jennie-BTS V Romance Rumours Over 'Croissant' Mention Leaves Fans Unconvinced

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK Jennie are once again surrounded by dating rumours. The K-pop idols, who often make headlines, started trending after their recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week. While many fans laughed at the reason behind these reports, others are curious to know if there’s any truth to them.

What began as a playful interview moment has unexpectedly sparked debate, with some fans convinced it was a subtle reference to V following his recent viral video.

Earlier this month, V attended CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week show, where a short clip of him casually eating a croissant went viral. Fans adored the contrast between his charming looks and his cute expression while eating, making the video one of the most shared highlights from the event.

Soon after, Jennie appeared at Chanel’s Paris show and joined a short interview. When asked about her favourite French word, she shyly replied, “croissant.” While laughing, she said, “I’m gonna be stupid and say croissant. I love croissants.” Although her answer seemed harmless, its timing quickly caught attention as it came right after V’s croissant moment.

Fans who have long “shipped” the two idols reacted with excitement, seeing it as another connection between them. However, others took it differently. Some netizens accused Jennie of purposely using the word to gain attention, claiming she was trying to link herself to V’s viral clip. Meanwhile, many defended her, saying people were overanalysing an innocent comment and that the backlash was unnecessary.

Despite mixed reactions, the incident has revived talks about Jennie and V’s alleged relationship, which has been one of K-pop’s most discussed topics since their dating rumours first surfaced.