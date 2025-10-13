Updated 13 October 2025 at 11:56 IST
Viral Video: Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta's Reunion At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Breaks The Internet, Fans Remember Soldier, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at the Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra at his residence on October 12. The actors have been friends for a long time and have often collaborated in movies like Soldier and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.
Diwali week kick-started with a star-studded Diwali party hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence on October 12. From veteran actresses to Gen-Z stars, we were all in attendance at the pre-festivities bash. Several videos and photos from the party are now viral on social media. One such video features actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta.
Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta in a viral moment at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's video of greeting each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor's reunion has taken the millennials on a trip down memory lane. In the clip, Preity Zinta, who is now married to Gene Goodenough and is settled overseas, arrived at the party in a chic white salwar suit. The actress looked ethereal in the white and golden suit, which she teamed with golden footwear and a matching handbag. Minutes before her, Bobby Deol arrived with his wife, Tanya Deol.
The couple obliged the paps with photos and were about to leave when they spotted Preity arriving. The actress greeted her old friend, co-star, with a warm hug and also complimented his wife. The trio spent some playful moments together, which has become the talk of social media. They also posed together for the shutterbugs. In a candid moment, Bobby Deol also photobombed Preity Zinta's solo shot.
For the unversed, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta first shared screen in the 1998 movie Soldier, which marked the actress's debut in Bollywood. Their chemistry was a big contributor to making the movie the second-highest grosser of the year after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie also won the Preity awards for Best Debut performance. The co-stars then reunited nine years later for Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007). Fans of the actors took to the comment section of the recent video to make references to the two movies. Some even tagged directors requesting them to cast Preity and Bobby Deol together again. Interestingly, the actress's comeback movie, Lahore 1947, is opposite Bobby's brother, Sunny Deol.
