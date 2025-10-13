Viral Video: Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta's Reunion At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Breaks The Internet, Fans Remember Soldier, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Diwali week kick-started with a star-studded Diwali party hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence on October 12. From veteran actresses to Gen-Z stars, we were all in attendance at the pre-festivities bash. Several videos and photos from the party are now viral on social media. One such video features actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta.

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash | Image: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta in a viral moment at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's video of greeting each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor's reunion has taken the millennials on a trip down memory lane. In the clip, Preity Zinta, who is now married to Gene Goodenough and is settled overseas, arrived at the party in a chic white salwar suit. The actress looked ethereal in the white and golden suit, which she teamed with golden footwear and a matching handbag. Minutes before her, Bobby Deol arrived with his wife, Tanya Deol.



Also Read: In Pics | Celebs Turn Up The Glam At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

The couple obliged the paps with photos and were about to leave when they spotted Preity arriving. The actress greeted her old friend, co-star, with a warm hug and also complimented his wife. The trio spent some playful moments together, which has become the talk of social media. They also posed together for the shutterbugs. In a candid moment, Bobby Deol also photobombed Preity Zinta's solo shot.



Also Read: Stay Happy: Esha Drops Birthday Post For Ex-Husband Years After Divorce