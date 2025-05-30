BLACKPINK Jisoo's Brother Accused Of Secretly Making S** Tape Of A Woman, Agency Reacts: We Are Currently…

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s older brother Kim Jung Hoon has been accused of secretly recording a woman without consent in an inappropriate way. These allegations were initially shared anonymously on Blind on May 29 and quickly circulated on social media before being deleted.

In response, Kim Jung Hoon denied the accusations and stated his intention to pursue legal action. The actor-singer’s agency has also released an official statement regarding the matter.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother reacts to sex tape accusation

Shortly after the alleged accusations circulated online and on social media, Kim Jung Hoon released a statement through Ilgan Sports. He categorically denied all the allegations and stated his intent to take legal action against the post's author for defamation and spreading false information.

As per media reports, Blissoo, a newly formed entertainment agency where he serves as the head and Jisoo represents the brand, also addressed the issue with a brief statement. A spokesperson said, “We are currently verifying the facts,” suggesting they are conducting an internal review before making further public remarks.

What is BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother controversy about?

The controversy began on May 29 when an anonymous user posted a disturbing message on Blind, a platform where professionals often communicate anonymously. The post revealed that the user had been in a s*xual relationship with BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother, only to later discover that the encounter had been secretly recorded with a hidden camera.

The situation escalated further when the post claimed that these recordings had been shown to acquaintances. The accused allegedly bragged about possessing multiple illicit videos of different women. Additionally, he was reportedly accused of coercing several women into sending explicit videos, even while his wife was pregnant.