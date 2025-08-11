BLACKPINK To Make Their Comeback In November 2025? YG Entertainment Reacts To Rumours About New Album Release | Image: x

BLACKPINK has been known for their chart-topping music for the last nine years and has recently been pounding the hearts of K-pop fans with the latest comeback single track Jump. While the BLINKS are vibing to it, rumours have surfaced about the Korean girl group that they are planning to release a mini-album soon.

On August 11, a My Daily report suggests that BLACKPINK’s first album in three years, following Born Pink, will soon be unveiled. YG Entertainment has now officially responded to the long-standing speculation.

BLACKPINK gears up for comeback after 3 years?

According to the initial report, BLACKPINK had already finished the jacket photoshoot for their upcoming album. They plan to record new songs and complete all remaining work during the two-month break in their busy tour schedule. After wrapping up the European leg of the DEADLINE World Tour with two concerts in London on August 15 and 16, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will have a short break.

Earlier, several reports claimed that BLACKPINK would release an album this year. While they had originally aimed for an October launch, the plan has shifted, and they now expect to release it in November, with possible performances on music shows.

The group’s management label, YG Entertainment, released a statement, quoting, “We will announce details through official promotions at a later date.”

This statement is almost a confirmation from the agency, but how the plan develops in the coming months is yet to be seen.