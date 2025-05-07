BLACKPINK Lisa's Controversial Rosa Parks Underwear At Met Gala 2025: Black Designers And The Muse Behind Creation Revealed

BLACKPINK star Lisa's debut at the Met Gala 2025 quickly turned controversial as the K-pop star allegedly wore underwear with the face of American activist in the civil rights movement, Rosa Parks, embroidered on it. This happened when the event was dedicated to Black designers and their collections were showcased at the Met Museum.

K-pop idol Lisa made her debut at the Met Gala this year | Image: X

While many bashed Lisa for this sartorial pick, it has come to light that the undies that The White Lotus 3 star wore actually didn't have Parks' likeness designed on them. The designs and faces on the outfit were all created by contemporary artist Henry Taylor, and Parks was not among them. According to Hyperallergic, the lacy ensemble bore the faces of people close to Taylor, who were his friends, family members and acquaintances. The portrait on Lisa’s body suit that many mistook for Parks is actually of the artist’s neighbour, according to the website.

Lisa is yet to issue a clarification on the matter. Taylor, himself a person of colour, collaborated with Met Gala 2025 co-chair Pharrell Williams for this controversial design. In a video, Williams claimed that Lisa wasn’t just "dressed up", she was wearing a piece of art that was all about honoring Black culture, especially considering how much the world borrows from it.

Lisa has been bashed online for using racial slur in the past