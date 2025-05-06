BLACKPINK Lisa Dons The Most Controversial Met Gala 2025 Look, Netizens Notice Rosa Parks On Her Undergarment

BLACKPINK Lisa's Met Gala debut turned out to be controversial as the popstar and The While Lotus 3 actress' underwear was noticed as having the face of Rosa Parks, an American activist in the civil rights movement.

Lisa was joined by her band members Rose and Jennie at the Met Gala red carpet. Lisa wore Louis Vuitton as the 28-year-old is a global ambassador for the brand. She wore a black bodysuit with a long-sleeved jacket over the top. She paired the bodysuit with a pearl and gold waist chain, a pair of Vuitton branded tights and a monogram bag. While stunning, her look invited criticism as it had the face of Rosa Parks on her underwear.

Lisa made her debut at the Met Gala this year | Image: X

Lisa's photos went viral on social media with many questioning the idea behind the getup. "Lisa of BLACKPINK attended the Met Gala wearing pants emblazoned with the face of Rosa Parks, a highly respected and revered figure in the fight against racial segregation and discrimination in the United States," pointed out a social media user. Another one said, "Not apologizing for the nword but got Rosa parks on your panties is crazy work (sic)." ANother one said, "I pray that the spirit of Rosa Park haunts this little girl for the rest of her life (sic)."

Lisa has been bashed online for using racial slur