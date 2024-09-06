sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 20:06 IST, September 6th 2024

Blackpink's Jennie Files Criminal Lawsuit Against Imposter Claiming To Be Her Father

BLACKPINK's Jennie faces rumours about her biological father's identity, which her agency, ODD ATELIER has now clarified with legal warning to the publications.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BLACKPINK's Jennie takes legal call against imposter claiming to be her father
BLACKPINK's Jennie takes legal call against imposter claiming to be her father | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:06 IST, September 6th 2024