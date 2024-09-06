Published 20:06 IST, September 6th 2024
Blackpink's Jennie Files Criminal Lawsuit Against Imposter Claiming To Be Her Father
BLACKPINK's Jennie faces rumours about her biological father's identity, which her agency, ODD ATELIER has now clarified with legal warning to the publications.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
BLACKPINK's Jennie takes legal call against imposter claiming to be her father | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:06 IST, September 6th 2024