BLACKPINK's Jennie Is In Hot Water After A Podcaster Accuses K-pop Idol Of Prostitution And Filming Explicit Video With Billionaire Heir

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has recently found herself in the middle of a heated controversy. Kpop Idol’s name came up unexpectedly in a now-viral episode of the podcast Above The Influence. The segment has triggered concern among rubies and caused debated outrage on social media. This comes to light when a series of serious but unverified accusations targeting female Korean pop idols, with Jennie being specifically mentioned in one of the most shocking claims.

Podcaster accuses BLACKPINK’s Jennie of filming explicit video with billionaire heir

The episode featured Kira, an entrepreneur and online personality, as a guest. In a now-viral video, she claimed that some female K-pop idols have engaged in illicit arrangements with influential and wealthy businessmen. Kira suggested that such activities might be more common in the Korean industry than people realise, hinting at a darker side to the glitz and glamour of K-pop.

The situation escalated when Woohak, one of the podcast's co-hosts, joined the discussion. Woohak shared that he once attended a summer camp with a boy he identified as the son of a BMW heir. He alleged that this individual had paid for s*xual relations with Jennie from BLACKPINK. Woohak further claimed to have seen a video that he described as "proof" of this encounter.

Although the co-host provided no concrete evidence, and no footage has emerged publicly, yet the allegations quickly got traction online. Speculation intensified with the mention of the BMW heir, as people questioned which family member was being referred to.

Fans demand legal action against podcaster

Social media quickly filled with demands for accountability, urging BLACKPINK's Jennie and her agency to take legal action. Supporters highlighted the psychological harm such rumours can inflict, stressing that no celebrity, no matter their fame, should endure public character attacks without repercussions.