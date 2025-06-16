BLACKPINK To Finally Release New Album? Jisoo Gives Fans Hope For K-pop Girl Group's Comeback After 3 Years

BLINKs, the wait is over! Jisoo has just hinted that BLACKPINK is preparing something big after 3 years of hiatus. The iconic K-pop girl group - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is gearing up to create something new following the success of BORN PINK. While the band takes its time to hit the stage, BLACKPINK's DEADLINE world tour will be the filler for their much-anticipated comeback album.

According to a media publication, in a recent interview, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo discussed the group's reunion. When asked about performing together again, she expressed her excitement: “I’m really looking forward to it, and I’m thrilled,” she said. “We’ve missed the cheers of BLINK so much.” She further hinted at a comeback, saying, “we’re preparing something amazing so we can hear them even louder this time.”

After concluding the 'BORN PINK' era, each member explored solo ventures in music, fashion, acting, and global brand collaborations. Despite these solo achievements, Jisoo revealed that these experiences have only reinforced the group’s bond.

“By bringing together all of our experiences and strengths, I think we can return even more powerfully as a group,” she explained.

BLACKPINK has confirmed they are working on new music together, marking their first group album since 2022's BORN PINK. This will be their first full-length comeback in nearly three years.

File photo of BLACKPINK

Despite the excitement, YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, has yet to share any details about the album. Fans are eagerly awaiting teasers, posters, or any hints on social media.