Seoul Glows Purple As BTS ARMY Celebrates Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope & RM’s Return From Military Service, Videos Take Over Internet

BTS Army has painted Seoul purple since the start of June. With only a few days left until the official reunion of BTS members, fans are thrilled to see V (Taehyung), RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope together as they are back from their military service. Suga will be discharged on June 21. Amid this, BTS Festa 2025 is in full swing, with banners, posters, exhibitions, and mini-concerts adorning Seoul to mark the group's return. Many photos and videos showing a sea of crowds gathered outside the HYBE building have gone viral. Watch more here.

BTS reunion is celebrated as a grand festival in Seoul, watch viral videos

BTS has a lot to celebrate this month. The Korean boy band marked its 12th anniversary on June 13, with nearly all members recently discharged from the military. Both the group and their agency are pulling out all the stops for a grand celebration.

BigHit Music also organised events under the banner of BTS Festa to honour the milestone. As part of the festivities, an exhibition showcasing the band's awards, voice messages from its members, and light shows took place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

A photo zone has also been created at Ilsan Lake Park nearby, while local agencies such as the Ilsan Seo District City Hall and Goyang Tourist Information Centre have adorned their offices with BTS-themed colours and slogans.

Moreover, HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, has been decorated with the BTS logo and the slogan “We Are Back” since last Monday. These decorations will remain in place until June 29.

Many BTS ARMY members are celebrating with small gatherings and themed activities, including concert nights, sleepovers, banner-making, BTS-themed restaurant menus, and hoardings.

One fan shared on X, “Had an impromptu Festa celebration with ARMY friends that included a sleepover and watching the final Hope on the Stage concert together this morning. 10 out of 10 will be doing this again!”